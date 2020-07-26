This week in Skagit View, we’ll attempt to present a contrast of sorts. Items for which we should be appreciative come in all forms, from a kind gesture of appreciation to a startling, ethereal message from above.
The submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming.
Safety first please: Remember to take care to practice social distancing, and make sure to keep you and your group out of harm’s way at all times (especially when in close proximity to the critters — large and small — who live among us.)
Please send high-res digital jpegs — attachments work best — to features@skagitpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.