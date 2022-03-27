top story Skagit Views — A magical perspective By Skagit Valley Herald staff Mar 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A breathaking recent sunrise, as seen from Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon. Larry Hilliard photo “I decided to try something different this year,” said Bonny Rigley. “Daffodils in the field through a different lens.” Bonny Rigley photo An eagle swoops downward with a purpose. Tom Plank photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In this week’s installment of “Skagit Views,” we get a trio of unique views of the scenes outside our doors.The viewpoints of Skagit Valley Herald readers are as unique as the readers themselves, and your continued participation is much appreciated, so please keep the pics coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Viewpoint Reader Participation Coming Jpeg Pic Herald Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Skagit Views — Images of compassion and beauty Out and About Ask a Master Gardener: Deer-resistant landscaping Out and About Ask a Master Gardener: Bare root planting of trees and shrubs Local Events
