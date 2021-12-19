“These were taken by my 14-year-old daughter, Grace, in a field along Gardner Road in Burlington on Nov. 28,” said Andrea VanPelt. “We were able to park along the road and spend a short time enjoying them from the car. It was a rainy, dark day but the swans were enjoying themselves. There was a lot of conversation going on with them, as represented by the picture of them facing one another talking.”
This striking photo was taken of a recent sunrise in Oak Harbor.
Ken Macofsky photo
Grace VanPelt photo
A rails to trails walk in the area of Minkler Road.
Late December often makes its mark as the year comes to a close, with some images presenting themselves in a surprising and striking manner. Here are some examples.
It goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming.
In the interest of safety, remember to take care to practice social distancing, and make sure to keep you and your group out of harm’s way at all times (especially when in close proximity to the critters — large and small — who live among us.)
