This week we take a closer look at magical items in our field of vision — at our feet, in the sky, and across the horizon, at magically different times of the day.

As always, it goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming.

Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.