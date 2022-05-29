top story Skagit Views — Center stage of a new season By Skagit Valley Herald staff May 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The 7:50 ferry from Orcas Island. Therese Ogle photo A pair of Canada geese and their gaggle of goslings are seen May 22 around March’s Point. Roy Murdock photo Skagit County foothills near Gunderson Road. Richard Raisler photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week we take a closer look at magical items in our field of vision — at our feet, in the sky, and across the horizon, at magically different times of the day.As always, it goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coming Jpeg Submission Photo Sky Reader Look Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Skagit Views — The tentative emergence of spring This week's live events Memorial Day events Mountain Film Festival summits at Concrete Theatre Out and About Local Events
