top story Skagit Views — Images of compassion and beauty By Skagit Valley Herald staff Mar 20, 2022

This striking image shows the Swinomish Channel Bridge during a recent sunset. Rob Blowers photo

"This picture was taken along McLean Road," said Larry Stiles. "I dedicate it to the brave people of Ukraine and everyone else that is helping them in their cause." Larry Stiles photo

A bevy of swans inbound. Tom Plank photo

We are constantly amazed by the photos that arrive on our digital doorstep, and the past couple of weeks are no exception.The submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com.
