Evergreen Elementary School Principal Brian Isakson wipes away party string from his face visor as students continue to spray him on Feb. 18 in Sedro-Woolley. Students who sold 10 or more items during the fall fundraiser were given a can of party string with the color of their choosing.
Humane Society of Skagit Valley Executive Director Janine Ceja holds a seized dog on Sept. 8. Over 100 dogs were seized from a property and sent to the Humane Society of Skagit County, the most the shelter has taken in at once.
Delaney Cobbs, a La Conner student who wrestles for Burlington-Edison, reacts to semifinal victory at the Mat Classic state wrestling tournament on Feb. 19 in Tacoma. Cobbs placed second in the 190-pound division.
