Skagit Views — Splendor times three By Skagit Valley Herald staff May 15, 2022 A spectacular double rainbow captured in Bow on April 30. Paul Johnson photo "Spring is in the air and baby birds are hatching," said Bonny Rigley. Bonny Rigley photo Hamilton to the bay, on May 10. Tom Plank photo This week in Skagit Views, three perspectives of the Skagit Valley — and the opportunities and beauty that this area provides — are illustrated.It goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Publishing readers is much appreciated, so please keep those photos coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com.
