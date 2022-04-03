top story Skagit Views — The magnificence of flight By Skagit Valley Herald staff Apr 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 An eagle sits majestically on a branch at Deception Pass State Park. Ronald Heggem photo A family of eagles seen in Edison. Patricia Krause photo “ ... the last thing you probably need is one more photo of our geese, but I like this guy coming in for a landing... “ said Therese Ogle. Therese Ogle photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the early spring weather becomes more and more agreeable, so too are the opportunities to visually capture the friends who live above us — primarily above us, at least.It goes without saying that the submission of photos by our readers is much appreciated, so please keep the pics coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Coming Meteorology Photography Weather Jpeg Submission Friend Spring Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Skagit Views — A magical perspective Out and About Skagit Views — Images of compassion and beauty Out and About Ask a Master Gardener: Deer-resistant landscaping Local Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.