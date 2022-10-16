top story Skagit Views — The oncoming splendor of autumn By Skagit Valley Herald staff Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 October at the Co-op. Don Monroe photo Shot at March Point, these Canadian geese have decided to head for somewhere else. Larry Stiles photo Sunset at Padilla Bay. Barbara Lindberg photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There’s nothing quite like the images that surround us to announce the onset of autumn; here a few stellar examples for this week’s Skagit Views.As always, it goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Publishing readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming. Please send high-res digital photos — preferably as jpegs 2MB or larger — along with the photographers’ permission form that can be accessed at www.goskagit.com/site/forms/skagit/submit_your_photo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coming Submission Photography Jpeg Reader Shortage Photo Permission Horizon Beauty Skagit Publishing Photographer Computer Science Publishing Graphic High-res Topic View Image Scenery Onset Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Out and About Skagit Views — The striking emergence of fall Out and About This week's live events Skagit Views — A delicate balancing act Local Events
