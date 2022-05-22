top story Skagit Views — The tentative emergence of spring By Skagit Valley Herald staff May 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A mother nests her eggs May 10 at the Wyle Bird Reserve. Brad Weeks photo A snow goose and an eagle share the same small airspace. Larry Stiles photo Bees at work with a new mustard seed crop. Tom Plank photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the sunshine continues to be a more consistent luxury in the Skagit Valley, the views and scenery around us continue to provide more and more photogenic results.Continued participation by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep the pics coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Participation Coming Scenery Jpeg Reader Pic Herald Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Skagit Views — Splendor times three Out and About Mountain Film Festival summits at Concrete Theatre This week's live events This week's live events Local Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.