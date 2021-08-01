top story Skagit Views — The underlying energy By Skagit Valley Herald staff Aug 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Wild flowers Tom Plank photo Hay bundles Patricia Krause photo Looking west from the Ilabot Creek Road on a recent sunny day. Tom Plank photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week for Skagit Views, we take a look at three versions of the Valley that while they lack the common definition of “action,” they illuminate the excitement in their calmness.The viewpoints of Herald readers are as unique as the readers themselves, and your continued participation is much appreciated, so please keep the pics coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to features@skagitpublishing.com. More from this section Community Calendar Posted: 5 a.m. Out and About Posted: July 29, 2021 Anna Ray performs senior piano recital Posted: July 25, 2021 Community Calendar Posted: July 25, 2021 Skagit Views — Stop, absorb, marvel Posted: July 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Excitement Reader Participation Coming Pic Jpeg Calmness Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
