top story Skagit Views — Visual magic in every direction By Skagit Valley Herald staff Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 “This photo was taken from the middle of the street in front of our house in Sedro-Woolley,” said Larry Stiles. Larry Stiles photo A cool stream near Baker Lake Road on Aug. 8. Tom Plank photo A close-up of Madrone bark on a tree at Washington Park in Anacortes. Virginia Smiley photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week in Skagit Views, three perspectives of the Skagit Valley sky and its adjacent horizon — and the opportunities and beauty that combination provides — are illustrated.The submission of pictures by Skagit Publishing readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming. Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — and the photographers’ permission form to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coming Submission Photography Jpeg Reader Shortage Photo Permission Horizon Beauty Skagit Publishing Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Skagit Views — Absorbing the mystique and magic 8-25 Out and About Skagit Views — Faces of the fair Skagit Views — Clear skies and their benefits Out and About Local Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.