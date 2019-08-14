An effort to help a friend with cancer has grown into one of Skagit County’s most memorable events, and this year, it’ll celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Skagit Woodstock, an annual cancer fundraiser, will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon.
There’ll be a classic car show, food and craft vendors and a beer garden by Farmstrong Brewing Company. At the center of the day: a music lineup of all-ages performers including Mama Dirty Skirt, Whiskey Fever, Cory Vincent Group and the Chris Eger Band.
Cory Vincent is a “grunge blues” singer-songwriter originally from Sedro-Woolley; Chris Eger plays guitar and sings in a band he’s fronted for close to a decade. Mama Dirty Skirt is a Mount Vernon-based band focused on hits from the late 1960s and ’70s, and Whiskey Fever is a hard-driving rock-and-roll band that’s been a Pacific Northwest favorite for years.
Reed Harlow, co-founder of the event with Dave Clark, said it began when he and others helped raise money for a bowling buddy who was fighting cancer. The effort grew into an event, he said, and the event has grown too.
“It’s gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” he said.
Harlow said he didn’t go to the original Woodstock in 1969.
“I knew all about it, but I never did go,” he said.
But Skagit County’s deep bench of talented bands made a music-themed event a great fit, he said.
“The local bands draw a huge number of fans,” he said, adding that the bands’ social media presence has helped stir up even more interest in the event, which he estimates has drawn between 8,000 and 10,000 fans in recent years.
Another number is important too, he said: the $100,000 the event has raised for those fighting cancer.
The 501©(3)’s proceeds stay local, Harlow said. It’s divided between funds for patients at Island Hospital in Anacortes and Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon. The money helps the patients pay for expenses such as travel to and from treatment.
Admission to the event is $10 for adults. Ages 12 and under are admitted free.
