LYNDEN — Bellewood Farms has everything needed for a winter weekend: Santa, trolley rides, carolers and choruses, fresh-cut holiday trees and wreaths, cookie decorating, s’mores and more.
The best part about it is the celebration continues each weekend in December until Christmas.
Santa will be at the farm from noon to 4 p.m. every weekend. Horse-drawn trolley rides will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends as well. Caroling from the Nonstop Carolers, Harmony Northwest and the Kulshan Chorus will entertain visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22.
There will also be plenty of treats. The farm is located at 6140 Guide Meridian.
