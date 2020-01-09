snowshoe

Calling all snowshoers: It’s time to put those shoes to work.

Raise money for the American Lung Association and the Climb for Clean Air movement by joining local snowshoers on a climb up Mount Baker at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Mount Baker Ski Area.

Secure a spot with a $35 donation and take in the winter sights Mount Baker offers during this time of year. The journey will summit Artist Point and end with a Backpackers Brunch provided by the organizer. Each participant will also receive a buff or keychain to commemorate the event.

For more information, call 208-501-3213.

