Calling all snowshoers: It’s time to put those shoes to work.
Raise money for the American Lung Association and the Climb for Clean Air movement by joining local snowshoers on a climb up Mount Baker at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Mount Baker Ski Area.
Secure a spot with a $35 donation and take in the winter sights Mount Baker offers during this time of year. The journey will summit Artist Point and end with a Backpackers Brunch provided by the organizer. Each participant will also receive a buff or keychain to commemorate the event.
For more information, call 208-501-3213.
