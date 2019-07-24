The Southern rock band still going strong more than 40 years after releasing its first, name-setting album “38 Special” in 1977 will perform this weekend at the Skagit Valley Casino Resort in Bow.
The five-member group is on a national tour scheduled through November. It comes to Skagit Valley between shows in California and Minnesota.
According to the band’s website, it continues to tour 100 or more cities each year, entertaining audiences with its Southern rock that has won gold and platinum album awards and sold more than 20 million records.
Audiences can expect to hear some of the band’s most popular and enduring songs like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl” and “If I’d Been the One.”
With more than a dozen albums to their name, 38 Special has many songs to choose from.
The nearly sold-out shows begin at at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Pacific Showroom. Tickets range from $80-$85.
For more information, visit theskagit.com.
