BELLINGHAM — A fan-favorite improv show has returned to this galaxy for January.
Hop aboard the USS Upfront for a sci-fi show like none other at “Space Trek 2020” at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
At 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday of this month, improvisors will craft an original adventure through space with inspiration taken from audience suggestions.
Tickets are $12 at theupfront.com.
