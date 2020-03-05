Remember the thrill of sneaking bites of cookie dough straight from the bowl?
It turns out there’s an adult version of that thrill, and it’s called “barrel tasting.”
This weekend the North Sound Wine Trail is hosting a special two-day event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8, at various wineries throughout the area.
What is barrel tasting? Great question. Barrel tasting is the pleasure of trying wine direct from the barrel.
Pick up a passport from any of the participating wineries to get a stamp for each visit and be entered into a grand prize drawing.
Visit the following wineries at your own pace over the weekend:
n Dusty Cellars, 529 Michael Way, Camano Island.
n Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
n Edward Lynne Cellars, 748 Vineyard Lane, Camano Island.
n Skagit Cellars, 106 S. First St., La Conner.
n Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery, 105 North First St., Suite 1, La Conner.
