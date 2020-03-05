The Historic Everett Theatre has been providing the community with entertainment since 1901, but now it is facing dark times and the future of this venue is in peril.
That’s where Lee Oskar comes in.
From 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the theater, 2911 Colby Ave., Oskar is taking this matter into his own hands and throwing a concert to support the theater.
Oskar is a legendary and talented harmonica player, and he’ll be joined by a full band playing jazz and blues.
The School of Rock students from Lynnwood will also join Oskar for a night of nonstop entertainment for a good cause. All of the proceeds go toward supporting the theater.
There will be raffles, merchandise and more. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors and military at leeoskar.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.