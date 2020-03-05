Lee Oskar

The Historic Everett Theatre has been providing the community with entertainment since 1901, but now it is facing dark times and the future of this venue is in peril.

That’s where Lee Oskar comes in.

From 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the theater, 2911 Colby Ave., Oskar is taking this matter into his own hands and throwing a concert to support the theater.

Oskar is a legendary and talented harmonica player, and he’ll be joined by a full band playing jazz and blues.

The School of Rock students from Lynnwood will also join Oskar for a night of nonstop entertainment for a good cause. All of the proceeds go toward supporting the theater.

There will be raffles, merchandise and more. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors and military at leeoskar.com.

