A new month means new art exhibits throughout the area, and plenty of opportunities to stroll through downtown areas to check out the galleries and potentially meet some of the artists. Here are two art events.
n Anacortes Artwalk: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 6, through downtown Anacortes. Local art is on display at Trinity Skate, the Good Stuff Arts, Red Salon-Aveda, Worden Art Studio, Pelican Bay Bookstore, Scott Milo Gallery and the Majestic Inn and Spa.
n Bellingham: 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 6, in downtown Bellingham. Try to walk more than two blocks in any direction from the downtown core without stumbling upon an art gallery, it’s a dare.
