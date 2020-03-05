Learn how to take control of life with the guidance of nationally recognized experts and support the Bellingham Schools Foundation at Resolution Evolution this weekend.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham, seven speakers will present on topics such as reversing memory loss, achieving peak performance, managing emotions within families, de-cluttering living and work spaces, weight loss tips, eliminating fatigue and pain and making success a habit.
The best part is that 100% of proceeds go to the Bellingham High School dance team, student activities and the Bellingham Schools Foundation.
Tickets are $75 for general admission (must provide own lunch) or $120 for two general admission tickets; $150 for a VIP ticket with lunch, a gift bag and meet-and-greet with the speakers; $200 for two VIP tickets; and $60 for a live stream link to watch from home.
Visit resolutionevolution.org for more information.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.