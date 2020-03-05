Learn how to take control of life with the guidance of nationally recognized experts and support the Bellingham Schools Foundation at Resolution Evolution this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham, seven speakers will present on topics such as reversing memory loss, achieving peak performance, managing emotions within families, de-cluttering living and work spaces, weight loss tips, eliminating fatigue and pain and making success a habit.

The best part is that 100% of proceeds go to the Bellingham High School dance team, student activities and the Bellingham Schools Foundation.

Tickets are $75 for general admission (must provide own lunch) or $120 for two general admission tickets; $150 for a VIP ticket with lunch, a gift bag and meet-and-greet with the speakers; $200 for two VIP tickets; and $60 for a live stream link to watch from home.

Visit resolutionevolution.org for more information.

