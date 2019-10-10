A new kind of entertainment is gracing Bellingham this weekend. It’s not the song-and-dance routine this town is used to — this time, it’s a cabaret.
“SUGAR: A Cabaret” combines stories of love and loss with sassy dances and live music. Cabarets, by nature, are not for those afraid of a little skin showing, as fishnets and corsets are a staple of costume choices.
However, cabarets are more than the costumes, they weave together complex narratives through song, dance and acting in an intimate environment.
The show comes from the mind of creator Bir Mueller, who comes from a 10-plus year background of creating cabaret shows in New York City. Now she’s taking the show to the West Coast.
“SUGAR” runs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17, and at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Underground, 211 E Chestnut St., Bellingham. Tickets are $20, $50 VIP.
