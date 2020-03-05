Join the tail end of Let’s Shift Gears’ Wild Womxn Week this weekend.
There is a variety of fitness classes and local vendor sales in participation with this week that’s focused on the relationships between women and recreation. A schedule can be found at letsshiftgears.com.
From 6-10 p.m. Sunday, celebrate the week of recreation and sisterhood at Boundary Bay Brewing Co., 1103 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. The 2020 Wild Womxn of the Year award will be presented at this time.
Guests are encouraged to break out the fancy duds for the occasion, be they old prom tuxes and gowns or the pantsuit in the back of the closet. This celebration is 21-plus and tickets are $20.
