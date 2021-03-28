Four-year-old Dylan Smith of Sedro-Woolley dressed up as a leprechaun and brought some St. Patrick’s Day cheer on March 17 to the residents and staff of Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon.
This was Dylan’s most recent holiday trip to the care center; he also dressed up as Santa Claus and brought Christmas joy in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.