BELLINGHAM — Stemma Brewery is the latest addition to the Bellingham brewery scene, and now it has something to celebrate: 13 beers on tap. This occasion will be celebrated in true Bellingham brewery style, with a block party. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, the party will be pumping at Stemma, 2039 Moore St. Seventy Six The Band from Vancouver, Wash., will headline the event, and lawn games will be aplenty. A Cornhole tournament will kick off the day. Registration is free, and prizes are available for the top displays of athleticism. Starting at 11 a.m., up to 16 teams can register and play using tradition 21 American Cornhole Association rules and scoring, with the game beginning at noon. First place wins two $50 gift cards, and a choice of either a Stemma hat or shirt for each player. Second places gets a hat or shirt as well, and third place wins two $12 gift cards.
