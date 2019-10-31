As the days grow darker and colder, there’s no better time to warm up inside with the warm sounds of brass to keep the days cozy. The Blaine Harbor Music Festival is making that a little bit easier.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Blaine Harbor Music Festival and Camp faculty members Nick Biello and Charlie Porter are teaming up with three local jazz musicians to fill the Blaine Performing Arts Center with sweet sounds.
Biello is from New York City and Porter from Portland, so their performance will combine the signature East Coast style with the west for a swirl of fine jazz.
They will be joined by Julian MacDonough on drums, Tony Foster on piano and John Lee on bass. Biello plays saxophone and Porter plays trumpet.
Tickets are $20 and the show is at 975 H St., Blaine.
