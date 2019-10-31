The fullness and depth of color that make up so many Northwest landscapes are featured via the pastel art of Teresa Saia at the Scott Milo Gallery starting this weekend.

The Whidbey Island artist uses rich and sultry pastels to capture the beauty of this region.

Also featured at the gallery are oils by Mat Dollahite, mixed media watercolors by BJ Dollahite, delicate oils by Barbara Benedetti and Northwest acrylics by Cynthia Richardson.

The gallery, at 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, in conjunction with the Anacortes Art Walk is hosting a reception with the artists from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

