BELLINGHAM — Holidays are all about family and community, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting the local artisans when buying gifts for this time of year.
At the Holiday Festival of the Arts, this process is made easier by over 100 local retailers selling their wares in one place.
The Terra Organic Building, 1530 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, is the site of the festival, which features gifts ranging from jewelry to art, specialty foods to soaps and everything in between.
On some days, live music will fill the room while shoppers shop, and on other days there will be artist demos and workshops.
Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Dec. 24 (closes at 3 p.m. Dec. 24).
