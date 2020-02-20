It’s that time of the year when the Stanwood-Camano area is abuzz with locals and tourists searching through town with one thing on their minds: glass balls.
It’s the return of the Great Northwest Glass Quest, and it’s bigger than ever. This game is no Easter egg hunt. It calls upon children and adults alike to keep their eyes open and seek small plastic balls that can be redeemed for hand-blown glass balls.
This year, there’s an “Xtreme” option for people who want an extra challenge including word puzzles and equations. Plastic clue balls are hidden through public areas of town and in select participating businesses, where new ones are added each day so the game stays fresh.
The game wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 23. Information and details at thegreatnwglassquest.com.
