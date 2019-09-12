MOUNT VERNON — Farmstrong Brewing Company has something special in store for this weekend: Farmtoberfest.
Farmtoberfest? What could that be? Well, it just might have something to do with Oktoberfest and it just so happens to be the brewery’s fourth anniversary. Therefore, it is Farmtoberfest.
The celebration starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at 110 Stewart Road, and keeps going into the evening with activities and live music throughout the day.
Not only are there special Oktoberfest food and beer menus, but Bavarian-inspired competitions like stein hoisting, Hammerschlagen and lederhosen/dirndl showdowns.
Hammerschlagen is a game in which players must throw and spin a hammer in the air before catching it and striking a nail into wood in one fluid motion. Sound hard? Just add beer.
In addition, Mama Dirty Skirt will be providing the music, starting at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit farmstrongbrewing.com.
