EVERETT — Now that school is back in session it’s all about dances and spellings bees. At the Village Theatre, the current production combines both.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy about a group of ambitious and quirky young competitors in a spelling bee.
The musical has had an impressive history on and off Broadway since its conception in 2004, winning two Tony Awards and gathering six nominations. The show incorporates improv comedy into the story and even invites audience members to compete in the spelling bee alongside the cast.
Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Nov. 17, at the theater, 2710 Wetmore Ave. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
