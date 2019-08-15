“Forest Icon” by Cynthia Richardson

“Forest Icon” by Cynthia Richardson

ANACORTES — The work of local artist Cynthia Richardson is being featured during August at The Good Stuff Arts, 604 N. Commercial Ave.

The collection is an homage to the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest, focusing on the trees and waterways.

By surrounding herself in the natural world, Richardson invites viewers into that world with the scenes created in her acrylic paintings. She uses light and color to produce impressionistic realism in each piece.

The theme for the gallery is “Miniatures — Small is GOOD!” and features over 25 regional artists who have created unique original paintings.

