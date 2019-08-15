ANACORTES — The work of local artist Cynthia Richardson is being featured during August at The Good Stuff Arts, 604 N. Commercial Ave.
The collection is an homage to the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest, focusing on the trees and waterways.
By surrounding herself in the natural world, Richardson invites viewers into that world with the scenes created in her acrylic paintings. She uses light and color to produce impressionistic realism in each piece.
The theme for the gallery is “Miniatures — Small is GOOD!” and features over 25 regional artists who have created unique original paintings.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.