LANGLEY — What happens when art and woodworking come together? A three-day celebration called Woodpalooza happens.

From Saturday to Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, over 20 of Whidbey Island’s finest woodworkers will display their art.

The 16th annual show runs from noon to 5 p.m. over the weekend, with a special reception at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Avenue, Langley.

During the show, participants will have the opportunity to engage with the art more than simply viewing the pieces, and woodworking artisans will be on hand to discuss and shed light on their respective processes.

