With over a dozen microbreweries, it’s easy to think Bellingham is a beer town and nothing but a beer town.
That’s where Bellingham Cocktail Week comes in, to remind folks that all kinds of libations are enjoyed and perfected in this town.
From Saturday, Feb. 1, to Monday, Feb. 9, businesses all around town will be shaking and stirring all sorts of cocktails, old and new. This year’s theme is “Into the Cosmos.”
Anyone who enjoys a mixed drink can pick up a guidebook at any participating venue, or many business lobbies around the downtown area.
There are also drink passports where customers can keep track of what they have tried and vote for their favorite. It also includes a ballot for the battle of the bartender challenge.
There are many events happening over the week, including Cocktail Odyssey, a tasting expo and gala held at noon Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Hotel Leo, 1224 Cornwall Ave.
More information can be found at bellinghamcocktailweek.com.
