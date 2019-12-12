STANWOOD — Over 1 million Christmas lights are strung and lit and ready to be viewed.
The Lights of Christmas is the largest holiday festival in the region, with Christmas lights galore and plenty of family-friendly activities to boot.
The festival is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 12-15, 18-23 and 26-29, at Warm Beach Camp, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood.
There’s a dinner theater, musical performances, Santa, train rides, a talking Christmas tree and so much more.
Tickets are $13-18; visit thelightsofchristmas.com/tickets.
