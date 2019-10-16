META Performing Arts continues its legacy of ambitious productions as the company presents Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical," opening Friday, Oct. 18, and running through Nov. 2 at the Lincoln Theatre.
Inspired by the twisted genius of Dahl, the Tony Award-winning "Matilda" is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life, according to a news release.
"'Matilda the Musical' is not your typical musical that celebrates joy and laughter and bright golden sunshine," said director TJ Fantini in an email. "The music and story you are going to see can at times be haunting, dramatic, and cruel just like every journey to strength and self acceptance can be."
Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.
Musical direction is by Donna Dupras, choreography is by Glynna Goff, set design is by Jim Reder and costumes are by Amber Frahm.
With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.
"I think people of all ages will feel a connection to this little girl Matilda," Fantini said. "I’m hoping the audience will recognize the fearless, goodness we all possessed as children. All kids have this goodness, but not all adults have the skills to nurture and encourage those traits."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.