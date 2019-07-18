LYNDEN — It’s that time of year again — time for the annual Northwest Raspberry Festival.
This weekend, July 19-20, Lynden will be jam-packed with raspberries as the largest harvest of raspberries in North America is underway.
The celebration kicks off on Friday, July 19, with live music, basketball tournaments, kids activities and more in the heart of downtown Lynden.
There will be no shortage of raspberry goodies to snack on, including pies, ice cream sundaes, parfaits and good old raspberries freshly picked.
On Saturday, July 20, the annual Razz & Shine Cruise-In will show off the area’s array of classic and restored cars from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Front Street.
Adults are invited to try some of the local raspberry beverages like Bellewood Acres’ raspberry infusion vodka or Honey Moon Mead & Cider’s raspberry mead and hard cider.
