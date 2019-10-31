Ever leave a play wishing you knew more about the characters and story? Hoping there was another chapter to enjoy, and maybe even another chapter after that?
Well, you’re in luck because the Sylvia Center for the Arts is bringing a three-part production to town, kicking off this Friday, Nov. 1.
“The Norman Conquests” is a trilogy of plays that have interlocking narratives and were written by Alan Ayckbourn.
The plays individually are “Table Manners,” “Living Together” and “Round the Garden” and all will be playing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham, on a rotating schedule for four weeks.
There is also a chance to see all three plays, back to back, on Saturday, Nov. 23 and 30. The plays follow six characters from Saturday night to Monday morning as a weekend goes comically not as planned.
Tickets are $25 individually ($10 for students) or $60 for all three ($24 for students).
See a complete schedule and buy tickets at sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.