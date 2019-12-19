BELLINGHAM — December brings a variety of traditions to the stage, perhaps none more iconic than the winter ballet “The Nutcracker.”

In a joint production from Opus Performing Arts and Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, “The Nutcracker” features young ballet students as peppermints, gingersnaps and other treats from the Kingdom of Sweets, as well as more advanced dancers in the roles of the Nutcracker Prince and Sugar Plum Fairy.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham.

Tickets are $12-20; more information can be found at mountbakertheatre.com.

