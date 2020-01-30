Word on the street is it’s time for the return of “Serial Killers,” but don’t worry, it’s not the deadly kind.
“Serial Killers” is an iDiOM Theatre tradition that pits budding playwrights against each other in a five-week battle where the audience gets to control the fate of each play.
During the opening week, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, playwrights will stage the first “episode” of their plays. At the end of the show, the audience will vote to “kill” one of the plays.
The play that receives the most votes will not return the following week, the rest of the plays must return and advance their stories (or deliver “episode two”).
This continues for five weeks until the competition is whittled to two plays that must deliver their final, and much longer, episodes.
Tickets are $12 per show, $9 for Sylvia Center members, $7 for students. A five-show pass is $49, and a 10-show pass is $99.
“Serial Killers” is staged at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. For more information, visit sylviacenterforthearts.org.
