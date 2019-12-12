BELLINGHAM — The sights and sounds in Fairhaven are magical all year round, but wintertime is when the area really shines.
This year’s Winterfest extends throughout the month with plenty of activities to get into the holiday and seasonal spirit.
Around the center of Fairhaven, shops are competing in a window display contest. Voting continues until Dec. 21, and each person who votes is entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.
Each Saturday there will be local student buskers filling the streets with sounds, and this year will be a Signs of the Season treasure hunt.
To participate in the hunt, download a passport from fairhavenwinterfest.com and keep eyes peeled for clues. Each clue will warrant a stamp from shopkeepers in the shops where the clue was found. A drawing for all completed passports is on Dec. 21.
Of course, is it even winter without horses? The answer is no, so thankfully horses are on hand at the Fairhaven Village Inn, 1200 10th St.
Every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., a horse-drawn carriage will offer rides around the neighborhood. Father Christmas will be inside the inn during those times to take pictures as well.
This weekend only is a special firelight stroll along a wooded path lined with luminaria. The half-mile walk begins at 5 p.m. at First Federal Bank at 10th and Harris.
