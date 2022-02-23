— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"Licorice Pizza": Feb. 24, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Summer of Soul": Feb. 27-28, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
THEATER
"Almost, Maine": Through Feb. 27, virtual performance by Anacortes Community Theatre. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Thursday, Feb. 24
MUSIC
Fossil Fire, Vendovl, Checker Bloom: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Free Harmony: 6 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham. 360-922-6700 or twinsistersbrewing.com.
Friday, Feb. 25
MUSIC
Carsie Blanton and her Handsome Band: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Watchhouse: 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
OPERA
"Barber of Seville": 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $25-75. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Saturday, Feb. 26
MUSIC
Randy Hamilton: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley American Legion #43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
Blood, Sweat & Tears: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005B78781B2973.
Stardrums and Lady Keys: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Queen's Bluegrass: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
The Davanos: 8 p.m., Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, www.locobillys.com.
Soul Rebels: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
SPEAKER
Fran Lebowitz: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
Sunday, Feb. 27
MUSIC
The Dream Goats: 6-8 p.m., Kulshan Brewing Company, 2238 James St., Bellingham. www.kulshanbrewery.com.
OPERA
"Barber of Seville": 1:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $25-75. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
NT Live: "Cyrano de Bergerac": 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $14-18. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Tuesday, March 1
MUSIC
Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: : 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.
Wednesday, March 2
MUSIC
Andre Feriante: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thursday, March 3
MUSIC
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shawn Colvin: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
