— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events.
MOVIES
Movie showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"Suicide Squad" and "Space Jam": 9:45 p.m. Aug. 26-30, Blue Fox Drive-In, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
"Stillwater": Aug. 27-29, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, www.concrete-theatre.com.
Drive-In Movie Nights — "The Wizard of Oz": 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Skagit Valley College east parking lot, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Free, reservation required. lincolntheatre.org/film/drive-movie-nights.
MUSIC
Thursday, Aug. 26
CraigO’s Planet Groove: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
Lemon Creek: 6-9 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Darin Jones & The Last Men Standing: 8 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Friday, Aug. 27
Lee Howard: 6-9 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and guests. 360-848-8882.
Moon Daddy Band: 8 p.m., Evergreen Lanes, 5111 Claremont Way, Everett. 425-259-7206, tcbentertainment.org/bands-brews-bowling.
Danny Vernon: 8 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
The West Coast Feed: 6-8 p.m., Port of Anacortes, Seafarers' Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers' Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com.
Joel Gibson Jr.: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
Scott Holt: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Blindfate: 3 p.m., The Beach at Birch Bay, 7876 Birch Bay Dr., Blaine. 360-392-8403, www.thebeachatbirchbay.com.
Scratch Daddy: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
The Blokes: 6-8 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014 4th S., Anacortes. 360-293-3515.
Randy Hamilton: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley American Legion #43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
Moon Daddy Band: 8 p.m., Evergreen Lanes, 5111 Claremont Way, Everett. 425-259-7206, tcbentertainment.org/bands-brews-bowling.
The Enthusiasts: 5-8 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 4th and 'O' streets, Anacortes. www.theheartofanacortes.com.
The Machine: 10 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Sunday, Aug. 29
International Blues Challenge semifinal: noon, Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Thursday, Sept. 2
bandZandt: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
The Atlantics: 6-9 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Chris Eger Band & The Powerhouse Horns: 6-8 p.m., Skagit Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon. www.mountvernonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.