"Little Shop of Horrors"

Burlington-Edison High School stages "Little Shop of Horrors."

 Submitted photo

— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-eventsCall venues to confirm show details.

MOVIES

Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).

"First Time Home": Film and discussion, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

"The Outfit": May 7-9, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

"Nick Cave: This Much I Know to be True": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness": 8:25 p.m. May 5, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Morbius": 8:25 p.m. May 6-8, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.

OPERA

National Theatre Live: "Turandot": 9:55 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

Thursday, May 5

MUSIC

The Lovecats: 5 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico Cinco de Mayo Celebration: 7 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

Friday, May 6

THEATER

"Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.

MUSIC

Midnight Hour Band: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. $35. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.

Olson Brothers Band: 7 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248, info@eagleandperkins.com, www.eaglehavenwinery.com/summer-concerts.html.

Mainstreet: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005C4EDFBC2375.

Brickhouse: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

The Hipsters: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Saturday, May 7

THEATER

"Little Shop of Horrors": 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.

CABARET

Red Hot Review: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

MUSIC

Skagit Valley Chorale 'Celebrating in Song": 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

SH80s: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Groove Nation: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Joel Gibson Jr.: 8 p.m., Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, www.locobillys.com.

Sunday, May 8

MUSIC

Kate Olson Quartet: 2 p.m., Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th Street, Anacortes. jazzatthelibrary.com.

Skagit Valley Chorale 'Celebrating in Song": 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

The Davanos: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Cherry Cherry: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Tuesday, May 10

MUSIC

Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.

Wednesday, May 11

THEATER

"Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.

MUSIC

Piano Man Rob: 1 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Marina Albero/Adriana Giordano Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St, Bellingham. 360-305-3524, sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Thursday, May 12

THEATER

"Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.

MAGIC

Elliott Hunter: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

MUSIC

Good Times Roll: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.

Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.