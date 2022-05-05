— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).
"First Time Home": Film and discussion, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"The Outfit": May 7-9, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Nick Cave: This Much I Know to be True": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness": 8:25 p.m. May 5, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Morbius": 8:25 p.m. May 6-8, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
OPERA
National Theatre Live: "Turandot": 9:55 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
—
Thursday, May 5
MUSIC
The Lovecats: 5 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico Cinco de Mayo Celebration: 7 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
—
Friday, May 6
THEATER
"Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.
MUSIC
Midnight Hour Band: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. $35. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
Olson Brothers Band: 7 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248, info@eagleandperkins.com, www.eaglehavenwinery.com/summer-concerts.html.
Mainstreet: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005C4EDFBC2375.
Brickhouse: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
The Hipsters: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Saturday, May 7
THEATER
"Little Shop of Horrors": 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.
CABARET
Red Hot Review: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
MUSIC
Skagit Valley Chorale 'Celebrating in Song": 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
SH80s: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Groove Nation: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Joel Gibson Jr.: 8 p.m., Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, www.locobillys.com.
—
Sunday, May 8
MUSIC
Kate Olson Quartet: 2 p.m., Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th Street, Anacortes. jazzatthelibrary.com.
Skagit Valley Chorale 'Celebrating in Song": 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
The Davanos: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Cherry Cherry: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Tuesday, May 10
MUSIC
Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.
—
Wednesday, May 11
THEATER
"Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.
MUSIC
Piano Man Rob: 1 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Marina Albero/Adriana Giordano Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St, Bellingham. 360-305-3524, sylviacenterforthearts.org.
—
Thursday, May 12
THEATER
"Little Shop of Horrors": 6 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N Burlington Blvd., Burlington. 360-757-4074, www.be.wednet.edu.
MAGIC
Elliott Hunter: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
Good Times Roll: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Brickhouse, Mr. Pink: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.