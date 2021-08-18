— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Email details to features@skagitpublishing.com.
MOVIES
Movie showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"Free Guy" and "Old": 9:45 p.m. Aug. 20-24, Blue Fox Drive-In, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
"Jungle Cruise": Aug. 20-22, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, www.concrete-theatre.com.
MUSIC
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Skagit Swings: 6-8 p.m., Port of Anacortes, Seafarers' Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers' Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com.
Thursday, Aug. 19
The Sweet Goodbyes: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
ZZ Top: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Chris Eger Band: 6-9 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Highway 9: 8 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Janie Cribbs & The T.Rust Band: 6-8 p.m., Skagit Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon. www.mountvernonchamber.com.
Friday, Aug. 20
Ann 'N Dean: 6-9 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and guests. 360-848-8882.
JetCity Players: 8 p.m., Evergreen Lanes, 5111 Claremont Way, Everett. 425-259-7206, tcbentertainment.org/bands-brews-bowling.
Patitude: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Sway: 6-8 p.m., Port of Anacortes, Seafarers' Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers' Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com.
Low Down Drifters: z-z p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Baby Cakes, Petty or Not: 4-8 p.m., Barkley Village Green, 2215 Rimland Drive, Bellingham. $20. www.barkleyvillage.com/events/concert-on-the-green.
Free Harmony Band: 6:30 p.m., Conway Pub Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway, 360-445-4733.
Randy Hamilton: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley American Legion #43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
JetCity Players: 8 p.m., Evergreen Lanes, 5111 Claremont Way, Everett. 425-259-7206, tcbentertainment.org/bands-brews-bowling.
Cascadia Groove: 5-8 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 4th and 'O' streets, Anacortes. www.theheartofanacortes.com.
Prom Date Mix Tape: 8 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
The Unknowns: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Sunday, Aug. 22
The Atlantics: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Free Harmony: 6 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham. 360-922-6700 or twinsistersbrewing.com.
A'Town Big Band: 6-8 p.m., Port of Anacortes, Seafarers' Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers' Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com.
The Pensions: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
