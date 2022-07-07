— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).
Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the city of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College (2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon). The next movie is scheduled for on Friday, July 15, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of "Encanto." Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
"Elvis": July 8-11, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Jurassic World Dominion": July 8-10, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
"Jurassic World Dominion" and "Top Gun — Maverick": July 10-15, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, bluefoxdrivein.com.
—
Thursday, July 7
MUSIC
Chris Eger Band: 6 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Dr. Jimmy and the Swingtime Seranaders: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
Blacktreet, Kid 'N Play, Montel Jordan, Color Me Badd: 7 p.m., Tulalip Amphitheatre, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Friday, July 8
MUSIC
Ron Hardesty: 5:30 p.m., Coyote Bar & Grill, Lake Padden Golf Course, 4882 Samish Way, Bellingham. lakepaddengolf.com.
Randy Weeks: 6-8 p.m., Burlington Chamber of Commerce amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. facebook.com/BurlingtonSummerNights.
Aaron Scherz: 5:30 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Road, Mount Vernon. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
—
Saturday, July 9
MUSIC
The Atlantics: 6-9 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 4th Avenue and O Street, Anacortes. theheartofanacortes.com.
Mark DuFresne Band: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Spaceband: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
David Rogers: 7 p.m., Ott and Hunter, Winery and Cabaret, 204 1st St. Langley. 360-221-7131, booking@otthunter.com, otthunter.com. Tickets: otthunter.orderport.net/product-details/0331/David-Rogers.
—
Sunday, July 10
MUSIC
BrohamM: 1-4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. 360-395-8540 or facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
Dmitri Metheny Group: 2-3:30 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 4th Avenue and O Street, Anacortes. theheartofanacortes.com.
Randy Weeks & the Silent Treatment: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
—
Tuesday, July 12
MUSIC
Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang and Mark Hunter: 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.
Blind Pilot, Lake Jiroudek: 7 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Jesse Colin Young: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
—
Thursday, July 14
MUSIC
J.P. Falcon Band: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
Cascadia Groove: 6 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
