MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes); Stanwood Cinemas (6996 265th St. NW, Stanwood); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).
"See How They Run": Oct. 7, 9. Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
"Moonage Daydream": Oct. 9-10, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" and "Where the Crawdads Sing": 7 p.m. Oct. 7-9, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
Thursday, Oct. 6
THEATER
"Crimes of the Heart": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
National Theatre Live — "Jack Absolute Flies Again": 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Friday, Oct. 7
THEATER
"Crimes of the Heart": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
COMEDY
Two Cheers for Democracy: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
MUSIC
Griffin House: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
Jennifer Knapp: 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Saturday, Oct. 8
THEATER
"Crimes of the Heart": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
MUSIC
Budapest West: 6 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248, www.eaglehavenwinery.com.
Eric Heatherly, Chris Eger Band, Record Store Troubadors: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Levi Ware: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Pacific Twang: 8:30 p.m., Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway, 360-445-4733.
Jim Basnight Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Sunday, Oct. 9
THEATER
"Crimes of the Heart": 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. 360-733-1811 or bellinghamtheatreguild.com/season.
MUSIC
Cal Trio: 2 p.m., Buxton's, 1904 Commercial St., Anacortes. jazzatthelibrary.com, 360-293-1910.
Davonos: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
MUSIC
Trish Hatley: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
