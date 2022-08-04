— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).
Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the City of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College (2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon). The next movie is scheduled for on Friday, Aug. 5, with a 8:55 p.m. showing of "Back to the Future." Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
"Mrs. Harris goes to Paris": Aug. 5-8, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"Elvis": 5 p.m. Aug. 6, Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
"DC League of Superpets" and "Bullet Train": 9 p.m. Aug. 4-10, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
Thursday, Aug. 4
THEATER
"Love's Labour's Lost": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. shakesnw.org.
MUSIC
Naughty Blokes: 6-8 p.m., Skagit Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon. www.mountvernonchamber.com.
Prozac Mountain Boys: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
Midlife Crisis & The Alimony Horns: 6 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Leo Bootes and Company: 6:30 p.m., Farmstrong Brewing Co., 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, 360-873-8852, farmstrongbrewing.com.
The Stinkfoot Orchestra: 7 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Friday, Aug. 5
THEATER
"Henry V": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. shakesnw.org.
MUSIC
Cascadia Groove: noon, Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
A'town Big band: 2 p.m. Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Jerry Steinhilber Trio: 4 p.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Michael Dayvid: 5:30 p.m., Coyote Bar & Grill, Lake Padden Golf Course, 4882 Samish Way, Bellingham. lakepaddengolf.com.
Lazy Acres: 6-8 p.m., Burlington Chamber of Commerce amphitheater, 520 E Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. www.facebook.com/BurlingtonSummerNights.
Cambalache Salsa: 6:15 p.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Saturday, Aug. 6
THEATER
"Love's Labour's Lost": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. shakesnw.org.
MUSIC
Herding Kats: 11 a.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Joan Penney: 1 p.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Leo Bootes, Selena Mac, Rick Baunach: 2-4:30 p.m., Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St., Bellingham. enjoyfairhaven.com.
Dave Keim Sextet: 3 p.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Music for the Animals: A NOAH Center Fundraiser: with Herding Cats, 4 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Rd., Mount Vernon. 360-445-2300, bertelsenwinery.com/concerts.
Marina Christopher and the Dreamboats: 5 p.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Cozmic Sauce: 5 p.m., The Rex Bar & Grill, 19271 Best Rd., Mount Vernon. 360-466-5522 or therexonbest.com.
Penny Stinkers: 5 p.m., Skylark's Hidden Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham. 360-715-3642.
Groove Doctors: 6:30 p.m., Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. 360-778-3407, www.facebook.com/FirehousePerformingArts.
Mary Ellen Lykins & CC Adams Band: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Sunday, Aug. 7
THEATER
"Henry V": 4 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. shakesnw.org.
MUSIC
Dimitri Matheny Group: noon, Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Midlife Crisis: 1-4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. 360-395-8540 or facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
Pearl Django: 2 p.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
Trish, Hans, and Phil: 4 p.m., Anacortes Arts Festival Jazz Stage, 10th St. and Commercial Ave., Anacortes. www.jazzatthelibrary.com.
The Pour Boys: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Desolation Sound: 6 p.m., Riverfront Park, 901 River Road, Sedro-Woolley. www.facebook.com/SWSummerConcerts.
NRBQ, The Minus Five: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
MUSIC
Julian MacDonough with Thomas Harris, Blake Angelos, Duncan Lang, and Mark Hunter: 7-9 p.m., Aslan Depot, 322 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com/depot.
Thursday, Aug. 11
THEATER
"Henry V": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. shakesnw.org.
MUSIC
Cascadia Groove: 6-8 p.m., Skagit Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon. www.mountvernonchamber.com.
Michele D’Amour & The Love Dealers: 6 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
The Atlantics: 6 p.m., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Bellingham. 360-778-7000, parks@cob.org, cob.org/services/recreation/activities/concerts-in-the-park.
Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry: 7 p.m., Tulalip Amphitheatre, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
