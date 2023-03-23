— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
Thursday, March 23
MUSIC
Mysterious Ways: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
The Popoffs: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Friday, March 24
MUSIC
Steve Webb and the Great Mad Swirl: 7 p.m., Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. 360-778-3407, www.facebook.com/FirehousePerformingArts.
Rail: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Mike Colvin: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Destinations Lounge, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Los Lobos, Gaby Moreno: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
The Davanos: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Blue Tattoo: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Saturday, March 25
MUSIC
Guy Johnson Band: 5 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Billy Mac: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Destinations Lounge, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Skagit Symphony — "It Takes Two to Tango": 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Jimmy Mac All Stars: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Pacific Twang: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 206-799-1179 or conwaymuse.com.
The Machine: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Got '90s?: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Sunday, March 26
MUSIC
Danny Vernon: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Wednesday, March 29
Pension King and the Dependents: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
—
Thursday, March 30
MUSIC
The Lovecats: 7 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
The Popoffs: 8:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
—
Friday, March 31
MUSIC
Mike Colvin: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Destinations Lounge, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Parabola: 7 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Sona Jobarteh: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Steve Smith & Vital Information: 8 p.m., Jazz Center of Bellingham, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-778-3407 or www.jazzcenterofbellingham.org.
The Cover-Up: 9 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Harmonious Funk: 9:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
