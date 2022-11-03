— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes); Stanwood Cinemas (6996 265th St. NW, Stanwood); and Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham).
"The Asphalt Jungle": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
"The Woman King": Nov. 4-6. Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrete. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
"Black Adam" and "Smile": 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6, Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor. 360-675-5667, www.bluefoxdrivein.com.
—
Thursday, Nov. 3
THEATER
"The Rocky Horror Show": by Theatre Arts Guild, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theater, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
—
Friday, Nov. 4
OPERA
"Otello": 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
"The Rocky Horror Show": by Theatre Arts Guild, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theater, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
—
Saturday, Nov. 5
OPERA
The Met live in HD — "La Traviata": 9:55 a.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
THEATER
MUSIC
Adrian Clarke: 7:30 p.m., Gateway1890 Taphouse & Grill, 429 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine. gateway1890taphouse-grill.com or 360-933-4818.
Joan Penney, John Pinetree: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Michael Dayvid: 6 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248, www.eaglehavenwinery.com.
Cozmic Sauce: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
—
Sunday, Nov. 6
OPERA
"Otello": 1:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
"Little Women": 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
—
Monday, Nov. 7
MUSIC
Dry Martini: 3:30 p.m., Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. 360-778-3407, www.facebook.com/FirehousePerformingArts
—
Wednesday, Nov. 9
MUSIC
The Colonel: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
—
Thursday, Nov. 10
THEATER
—
Friday, Nov. 11
OPERA
"Otello": 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
"Always ... Patsy Cline": 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
